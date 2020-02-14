All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13341 Caminito Ciera # 75

13341 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Location

13341 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Cute and Cozy 2Br/2Ba first floor condo in Sunridge Vistas - Cute and Cozy 2Br/2Ba first floor condo in Sunridge Vistas
First Floor Condo
Nice 2Br/2Ba
Dual Masters
Nice Size - 889 Sq Ft
A/C and F/P
Wood Laminate Flooring
All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking
Private Patio
Nice Location in the complex
1 Carport and 1 Open Space parking
Community onsite Pool and Spa

Poway Schools

***Proof or Renters Insurance is required before Move In ***

** Sorry - No Pets Accepted**

This condo is close to 15/56/Rancho Bernardo/Poway/Carmel Mountain/Del Sur/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment/ Beach/Miramar

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE5765565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have any available units?
13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have?
Some of 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 currently offering any rent specials?
13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 pet-friendly?
No, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 offer parking?
Yes, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 does offer parking.
Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have a pool?
Yes, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 has a pool.
Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have accessible units?
No, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 does not have accessible units.
Does 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13341 Caminito Ciera # 75 does not have units with dishwashers.
