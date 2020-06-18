All apartments in San Diego
13339 Kibbings Road
13339 Kibbings Road

13339 Kibbings Road · (858) 707-5115
Location

13339 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1479 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in Carmel Valley's popular Pacifica Del Mar! This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Home has two spacious bedrooms upstairs with a central bath, and a master suite with a large walk-in closet. Bottom floor is finished with an open kitchen, separate living and dining areas and a powder room. Relax on the spacious patio, set against a quiet, park-like setting. Convenient two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13339 Kibbings Road have any available units?
13339 Kibbings Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13339 Kibbings Road have?
Some of 13339 Kibbings Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13339 Kibbings Road currently offering any rent specials?
13339 Kibbings Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13339 Kibbings Road pet-friendly?
No, 13339 Kibbings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13339 Kibbings Road offer parking?
Yes, 13339 Kibbings Road does offer parking.
Does 13339 Kibbings Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13339 Kibbings Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13339 Kibbings Road have a pool?
Yes, 13339 Kibbings Road has a pool.
Does 13339 Kibbings Road have accessible units?
No, 13339 Kibbings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13339 Kibbings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13339 Kibbings Road has units with dishwashers.
