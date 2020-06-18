13339 Kibbings Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live in Carmel Valley's popular Pacifica Del Mar! This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Home has two spacious bedrooms upstairs with a central bath, and a master suite with a large walk-in closet. Bottom floor is finished with an open kitchen, separate living and dining areas and a powder room. Relax on the spacious patio, set against a quiet, park-like setting. Convenient two car attached garage.