Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This three bedroom, two bath home is conveniently located just west of I-5, close to shops, dining and award-winning schools! Great floor plan features eat-in kitchen area, family room with fireplace and separate living room. Huge backyard is set against a park-like setting with mature trees and lush grass. Available Now.