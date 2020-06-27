Amenities

13322 Sparren Ave Available 08/01/19 UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM ON LARGE CANYON VIEW LOT - Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos.



This home has an open floor plan with a formal combination living and dining area, a huge family room attached to the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook that over looks the large private backyard with a deck and expansive canyon views.



In the house you will find:

*Laminate hardwood floors in all of the downstairs living area

*Custom tile floors in the kitchen.

*Large garden window in the breakfast nook

*New custom built ins in the family room

*All bedrooms on the second floor.



The updated kitchen includes

*Custom cabinetry with pull out shelves

*Granite counters

*Microwave

*Stainless steel appliances

*Gas stove with electric oven

*French door refrigerator



Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a large attached deck that overlooks the private peaceful canyon.



The master bath has been remodeled with a spacious tub/shower combination and two separate sinks with a large vanity and upgraded cabinets.



Outside you will find a large landscaped backyard with a covered patio and deck, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. The lot is situated so that there is a lot of privacy.



*Home has central heat and central air conditioning

*Washer and dryer are included

*Gardener is included

*Pet OK on approval



For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property management at (858) 842-4045.



You can apply online at www.klpartnerspm.com.

Go to "vacancies" and click on this address



CA BRE LIC# 01877647



(RLNE2053668)