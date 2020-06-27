All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13322 Sparren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13322 Sparren Ave
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

13322 Sparren Ave

13322 Sparren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13322 Sparren Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13322 Sparren Ave Available 08/01/19 UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM ON LARGE CANYON VIEW LOT - Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos.

This home has an open floor plan with a formal combination living and dining area, a huge family room attached to the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook that over looks the large private backyard with a deck and expansive canyon views.

In the house you will find:
*Laminate hardwood floors in all of the downstairs living area
*Custom tile floors in the kitchen.
*Large garden window in the breakfast nook
*New custom built ins in the family room
*All bedrooms on the second floor.

The updated kitchen includes
*Custom cabinetry with pull out shelves
*Granite counters
*Microwave
*Stainless steel appliances
*Gas stove with electric oven
*French door refrigerator

Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a large attached deck that overlooks the private peaceful canyon.

The master bath has been remodeled with a spacious tub/shower combination and two separate sinks with a large vanity and upgraded cabinets.

Outside you will find a large landscaped backyard with a covered patio and deck, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. The lot is situated so that there is a lot of privacy.

*Home has central heat and central air conditioning
*Washer and dryer are included
*Gardener is included
*Pet OK on approval

For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property management at (858) 842-4045.

You can apply online at www.klpartnerspm.com.
Go to "vacancies" and click on this address

CA BRE LIC# 01877647

(RLNE2053668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13322 Sparren Ave have any available units?
13322 Sparren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13322 Sparren Ave have?
Some of 13322 Sparren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13322 Sparren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13322 Sparren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 Sparren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13322 Sparren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13322 Sparren Ave offer parking?
No, 13322 Sparren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13322 Sparren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13322 Sparren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 Sparren Ave have a pool?
No, 13322 Sparren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13322 Sparren Ave have accessible units?
No, 13322 Sparren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 Sparren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13322 Sparren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University