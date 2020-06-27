Amenities
13322 Sparren Ave Available 08/01/19 UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM ON LARGE CANYON VIEW LOT - Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos.
This home has an open floor plan with a formal combination living and dining area, a huge family room attached to the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook that over looks the large private backyard with a deck and expansive canyon views.
In the house you will find:
*Laminate hardwood floors in all of the downstairs living area
*Custom tile floors in the kitchen.
*Large garden window in the breakfast nook
*New custom built ins in the family room
*All bedrooms on the second floor.
The updated kitchen includes
*Custom cabinetry with pull out shelves
*Granite counters
*Microwave
*Stainless steel appliances
*Gas stove with electric oven
*French door refrigerator
Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a large attached deck that overlooks the private peaceful canyon.
The master bath has been remodeled with a spacious tub/shower combination and two separate sinks with a large vanity and upgraded cabinets.
Outside you will find a large landscaped backyard with a covered patio and deck, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. The lot is situated so that there is a lot of privacy.
*Home has central heat and central air conditioning
*Washer and dryer are included
*Gardener is included
*Pet OK on approval
For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property management at (858) 842-4045.
You can apply online at www.klpartnerspm.com.
Go to "vacancies" and click on this address
CA BRE LIC# 01877647
(RLNE2053668)