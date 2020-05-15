All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13318 Via Santillana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13318 Via Santillana
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

13318 Via Santillana

13318 Via Santillana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13318 Via Santillana, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 2 Story Detached Home in Torrey Highlands - This beautiful 2 story home in the San Lorenzo community of Torrey Highlands features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room and 2 car attached garage. New carpet and paint throughout home. First floor features formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and half bath. Kitchen features black granite counters, plank laminate flooring and adjacent dining area with sliding glass door which accesses side yard. Upstairs features large master suite with attached master bath. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, roman soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower. 3 additional bathrooms upstairs. One with its own attached full bathroom and walk in closet. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs hallway features built in desk/ work space and full sized laundry room with numerous cabinets. Washer and dryer are included. Home also features central heat and A/C. Back yard is fully fenced and features covered patio. Front yard service included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Home is close to schools, shopping and eateries.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5266214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13318 Via Santillana have any available units?
13318 Via Santillana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13318 Via Santillana have?
Some of 13318 Via Santillana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13318 Via Santillana currently offering any rent specials?
13318 Via Santillana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 Via Santillana pet-friendly?
No, 13318 Via Santillana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13318 Via Santillana offer parking?
Yes, 13318 Via Santillana offers parking.
Does 13318 Via Santillana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13318 Via Santillana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 Via Santillana have a pool?
No, 13318 Via Santillana does not have a pool.
Does 13318 Via Santillana have accessible units?
No, 13318 Via Santillana does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 Via Santillana have units with dishwashers?
No, 13318 Via Santillana does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University