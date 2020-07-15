1328 33rd Street - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Perfectly located South Park craftsman home. Less than a block to Golden Hill Elementary and walking distance to the heart of all South Park has to offer. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home also has an oversized 1 car garage, plenty of outdoor parking and large front yard. There is also a covered space in the back. House has a small studio above the garage that is currently rented to a single tenant. Open to renting fully furnished or empty with short term lease ok as well. If you have questions or want to schedule a showing, contact property manager Brandon at 360.510.3379 or by email at Brandon@denttprop.com.

