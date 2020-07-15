All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1328 33rd Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1328 33rd Street - 2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1328 33rd Street - 2

1328 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1328 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfectly located South Park craftsman home. Less than a block to Golden Hill Elementary and walking distance to the heart of all South Park has to offer. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home also has an oversized 1 car garage, plenty of outdoor parking and large front yard. There is also a covered space in the back. House has a small studio above the garage that is currently rented to a single tenant. Open to renting fully furnished or empty with short term lease ok as well. If you have questions or want to schedule a showing, contact property manager Brandon at 360.510.3379 or by email at Brandon@denttprop.com.
Perfectly located South Park craftsman home. Less than a block to Golden Hill Elementary and walking distance to the heart of all South Park has to offer. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home also has an oversized 1 car garage, plenty of outdoor parking and large front yard. There is also a covered space in the back. House has a small studio above the garage that is currently rented to a single tenant. If you have questions or want to schedule a showing, contact property manager Brandon at 360.510.3379 or by email at Brandon@denttprop.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have any available units?
1328 33rd Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have?
Some of 1328 33rd Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 33rd Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 33rd Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 33rd Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 33rd Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1328 33rd Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 33rd Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1328 33rd Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1328 33rd Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 33rd Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 33rd Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University