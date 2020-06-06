All apartments in San Diego
13145 Mesa Crest Place
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

13145 Mesa Crest Place

13145 Mesa Crest Place · No Longer Available
Location

13145 Mesa Crest Place, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
13145 Mesa Crest Place Available 08/01/19 13145 Mesa Crest Pl - **POOL- Rock Slide** SPA- Outdoor Heaters- BBQ - HUGE 4Bd 2.5Ba Wow! Amazing outdoor entertaining areas - ACT NOW!! PRE-LEASE NOW FOR AUGUST MOVE-IN!!
WILL BE SHOWING AFTER JULY 25TH!!

13145 Mesa Crest Pl
San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Santa Fe/Torrey Highlands Village
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$3975 per Month, $4000 Deposit

Wow! This is an amazing home and will provide home entertainment for all with this gorgeous custom Pool Home that has a rock slide, jacuzzi, **Pool service and Gardener included!** This home has all "extra's" you find in a custom home, Don't miss this opportunity to rent the BEST House in the area.

This is the Ultimate Out Door Entertaining home and will be the spot everyone will want to be at this summer.

The home also features an outdoor BBQ Island, built in stereo/speakers, 2 - Outdoor gas heaters for your evening entertainment, and the pool has a Rockslide, waterfall, outdoor garden lighting.

The interior also offers many great features. There are tile floors downstairs and wood custom wood floors upstairs. Granite counters with stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

This house is located on a culdesac street and has one of the larger lots in the neighborhood. Poway Schools are the Best! This home you Must See!

Text Property Manager to set up a showing. Applications are accepted NOW - DONT WAIT!!

Apply at: www.sdpropertymanager.com
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: NA
Available: 08/01/2019
Contact Information: -TEXT/CALL LEASING LINE 619-804-3325

Appliances
Range
Interior Amenities
Wood Floors
Tile Floors
Exterior Amenities
Pool
Patio
Fenced Yard
Yard
Backyard
Other
Grass Lawn
Garage Included

APPLY ONLINE OR VIEW ALL OUR LISTINGS WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4149611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

