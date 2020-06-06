Amenities

13145 Mesa Crest Place Available 08/01/19 13145 Mesa Crest Pl - **POOL- Rock Slide** SPA- Outdoor Heaters- BBQ - HUGE 4Bd 2.5Ba Wow! Amazing outdoor entertaining areas - ACT NOW!! PRE-LEASE NOW FOR AUGUST MOVE-IN!!

WILL BE SHOWING AFTER JULY 25TH!!



13145 Mesa Crest Pl

San Diego, CA 92129

Torrey Santa Fe/Torrey Highlands Village

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$3975 per Month, $4000 Deposit



Wow! This is an amazing home and will provide home entertainment for all with this gorgeous custom Pool Home that has a rock slide, jacuzzi, **Pool service and Gardener included!** This home has all "extra's" you find in a custom home, Don't miss this opportunity to rent the BEST House in the area.



This is the Ultimate Out Door Entertaining home and will be the spot everyone will want to be at this summer.



The home also features an outdoor BBQ Island, built in stereo/speakers, 2 - Outdoor gas heaters for your evening entertainment, and the pool has a Rockslide, waterfall, outdoor garden lighting.



The interior also offers many great features. There are tile floors downstairs and wood custom wood floors upstairs. Granite counters with stainless steel appliances in kitchen.



This house is located on a culdesac street and has one of the larger lots in the neighborhood. Poway Schools are the Best! This home you Must See!



Text Property Manager to set up a showing. Applications are accepted NOW - DONT WAIT!!



Apply at: www.sdpropertymanager.com

Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: NA

Available: 08/01/2019

Contact Information: -TEXT/CALL LEASING LINE 619-804-3325



