13104 Wimberly Square #67

LOVELY LOWER CANYON VIEW UNIT IN STONEY BROOK - Come see this completely remodeled end unit in a quiet location with a beautiful canyon view.



This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has laminate hardwood floors throughout, no carpet



2 Inch wood blinds and verticals



Ceiling fan in living area



Stack washer and dryer



The kitchen has been totally upgraded with

*Bright white cabinets

*Gleaming granite counters

*Gas stove

*Refrigerator



Both bathrooms have new vanities, faucets and sinks and separate tub and toilet area



Each bedroom has his and hers separate closets with mirrored doors.



The large patio has a storage room and that tranquil canyon view



This unit has central heat and air conditioning



One assigned parking space and lots of open parking for guests.



SIX MONTH LEASE TERM TO START.



For more information or to view this property please contact



K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045



You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address



CA DRE LIC# 01877647



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5205256)