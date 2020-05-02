13104 Wimberly Square #67

Amenities
LOVELY LOWER CANYON VIEW UNIT IN STONEY BROOK - Come see this completely remodeled end unit in a quiet location with a beautiful canyon view.
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has laminate hardwood floors throughout, no carpet
2 Inch wood blinds and verticals
Ceiling fan in living area
Stack washer and dryer
The kitchen has been totally upgraded with
*Bright white cabinets
*Gleaming granite counters
*Gas stove
*Refrigerator
Both bathrooms have new vanities, faucets and sinks and separate tub and toilet area
Each bedroom has his and hers separate closets with mirrored doors.
The large patio has a storage room and that tranquil canyon view
This unit has central heat and air conditioning
One assigned parking space and lots of open parking for guests.
SIX MONTH LEASE TERM TO START.
For more information or to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045
You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address
CA DRE LIC# 01877647
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5205256)