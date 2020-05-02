All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

13104 Wimberly Square #67

13104 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13104 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOVELY LOWER CANYON VIEW UNIT IN STONEY BROOK - Come see this completely remodeled end unit in a quiet location with a beautiful canyon view.

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has laminate hardwood floors throughout, no carpet

2 Inch wood blinds and verticals

Ceiling fan in living area

Stack washer and dryer

The kitchen has been totally upgraded with
*Bright white cabinets
*Gleaming granite counters
*Gas stove
*Refrigerator

Both bathrooms have new vanities, faucets and sinks and separate tub and toilet area

Each bedroom has his and hers separate closets with mirrored doors.

The large patio has a storage room and that tranquil canyon view

This unit has central heat and air conditioning

One assigned parking space and lots of open parking for guests.

SIX MONTH LEASE TERM TO START.

For more information or to view this property please contact

K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045

You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address

CA DRE LIC# 01877647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5205256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have any available units?
13104 Wimberly Square #67 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have?
Some of 13104 Wimberly Square #67's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13104 Wimberly Square #67 currently offering any rent specials?
13104 Wimberly Square #67 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13104 Wimberly Square #67 pet-friendly?
No, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 offer parking?
Yes, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 offers parking.
Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have a pool?
Yes, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 has a pool.
Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have accessible units?
No, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 does not have accessible units.
Does 13104 Wimberly Square #67 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13104 Wimberly Square #67 does not have units with dishwashers.

