Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

13103 Avenida Del General

13103 Avenida Del General · No Longer Available
Location

13103 Avenida Del General, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2BA Single Family House - - Single Story Home
- Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Tile Floors
- Trash Paid
- 2 Car Garage
- Vinyl Windows
- Close to Shopping & Freeway Access

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2633069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13103 Avenida Del General have any available units?
13103 Avenida Del General doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13103 Avenida Del General currently offering any rent specials?
13103 Avenida Del General is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13103 Avenida Del General pet-friendly?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General offer parking?
Yes, 13103 Avenida Del General offers parking.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General have a pool?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General does not have a pool.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General have accessible units?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General does not have accessible units.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General have units with dishwashers?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13103 Avenida Del General have units with air conditioning?
No, 13103 Avenida Del General does not have units with air conditioning.
