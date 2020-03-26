13095 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128 Sabre Springs
13095 Wimberly Square #109 Available 12/05/19 Cute and Cozy 1Br/1Ba located in Stony Brook in Sabre Springs - Cute and Cozy 1Br/1Ba Located in Stony Brook in Sabre Springs 561 Sq FT - Bottom Floor Condo New Paint and New Carpet Crown Moldings - ( Popcorn Removed) A/C and Ceiling Fan All Appliances Provided Large Private Patio 1 Car Carport Community Pool Stackable W/D provided - but Not Warranted Pictures do not show the New Carpet .
Close to: Poway/Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo/Miramar/4S Ranch/15/56/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in **
** Sorry - This Owner does not accept any Pets** ** Water is Sub -Metered and paid by the Tenant**
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
