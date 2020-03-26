Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool pet friendly

13095 Wimberly Square #109 Available 12/05/19 Cute and Cozy 1Br/1Ba located in Stony Brook in Sabre Springs - Cute and Cozy 1Br/1Ba

Located in Stony Brook in Sabre Springs

561 Sq FT - Bottom Floor Condo

New Paint and New Carpet

Crown Moldings - ( Popcorn Removed)

A/C and Ceiling Fan

All Appliances Provided

Large Private Patio

1 Car Carport

Community Pool

Stackable W/D provided - but Not Warranted

Pictures do not show the New Carpet .



Close to: Poway/Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo/Miramar/4S Ranch/15/56/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in **



** Sorry - This Owner does not accept any Pets**

** Water is Sub -Metered and paid by the Tenant**



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3222766)