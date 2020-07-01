All apartments in San Diego
1308 Moraea St

1308 Moraea Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Moraea Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story close to all! - Beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single story home, conveniently located near schools and community parks. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood floors. The kitchen has tile floors, sparkling granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook / family room has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Lots of storage! Bedrooms 2 and 4 have small walk-in closets while the master bedroom has 2 closets, and the attached 2 car garage has lots of built in storage cabinets. Low maintenance backyard.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Moraea St have any available units?
1308 Moraea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Moraea St have?
Some of 1308 Moraea St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Moraea St currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Moraea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Moraea St pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Moraea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1308 Moraea St offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Moraea St offers parking.
Does 1308 Moraea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Moraea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Moraea St have a pool?
No, 1308 Moraea St does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Moraea St have accessible units?
No, 1308 Moraea St does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Moraea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Moraea St does not have units with dishwashers.

