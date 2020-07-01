1308 Moraea St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story close to all! - Beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single story home, conveniently located near schools and community parks. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood floors. The kitchen has tile floors, sparkling granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook / family room has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Lots of storage! Bedrooms 2 and 4 have small walk-in closets while the master bedroom has 2 closets, and the attached 2 car garage has lots of built in storage cabinets. Low maintenance backyard.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Pets Allowed



