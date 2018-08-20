All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13044 Caminito Mar Villa

13044 Caminito Mar Villa · No Longer Available
Location

13044 Caminito Mar Villa, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Whether you enjoy lounging on the beautiful beach at Torrey Pines or hiking one of the many scenic trails it has to offer, this stunning, split level townhome puts you just short walk away from doing both! The upstairs portion of this split level is an open and inviting area with vaulted ceilings, skylights, tiled flooring and a loft area complete with storage. The kitchen boasts granite counters, all stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. The living room has a fireplace and direct access to the large balcony where youll enjoy breathtaking ocean views. Both bedrooms are located downstairs, have nice wood laminate flooring and direct access to the patio area. Not to mention the master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Also downstairs youll find the attached 2 car garage which has plenty of storage options and W/D hook ups. This unit is nestled in a lovely beach-side community that offers a community pool and tennis facilities. They say location is everything and this is one of the best San Diego has to offer, so dont delay, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have any available units?
13044 Caminito Mar Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have?
Some of 13044 Caminito Mar Villa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13044 Caminito Mar Villa currently offering any rent specials?
13044 Caminito Mar Villa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13044 Caminito Mar Villa pet-friendly?
No, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa offer parking?
Yes, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa does offer parking.
Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have a pool?
Yes, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa has a pool.
Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have accessible units?
No, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 13044 Caminito Mar Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 13044 Caminito Mar Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
