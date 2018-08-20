13044 Caminito Mar Villa

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Whether you enjoy lounging on the beautiful beach at Torrey Pines or hiking one of the many scenic trails it has to offer, this stunning, split level townhome puts you just short walk away from doing both! The upstairs portion of this split level is an open and inviting area with vaulted ceilings, skylights, tiled flooring and a loft area complete with storage. The kitchen boasts granite counters, all stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. The living room has a fireplace and direct access to the large balcony where youll enjoy breathtaking ocean views. Both bedrooms are located downstairs, have nice wood laminate flooring and direct access to the patio area. Not to mention the master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Also downstairs youll find the attached 2 car garage which has plenty of storage options and W/D hook ups. This unit is nestled in a lovely beach-side community that offers a community pool and tennis facilities. They say location is everything and this is one of the best San Diego has to offer, so dont delay, call today!