13026 Caminito Angelico

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Carmel Valley Home For Rent - Available Now - This Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Canyon Ridge Twin-Home offers the look and feel of a single family home!



Vaulted ceilings upon entry, lots of natural lighting that the multiple windows provide throughout the home and brand new plantation shutters. This 2 story Twin-Home has washer/dryer upstairs for convenience, with a Master bedroom end suite, and two additional bedrooms down the hall.



Home features:



- Three spacious bedrooms all upstairs

- Brand new carpet, beautiful wood floors

- The two car garage

- Quiet neighborhood, well maintained landscaping and community pool

- Gated neighborhood

- Private backyard with easy maintenance

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

...and more



A perfect location just off the 56 freeway. Nearby schools include Ashley Falls Elementary School, Carmel Creek Elementary School and Torrey Pines High School.



Inquire today to schedule a showing!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5586692)