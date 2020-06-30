All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13026 Caminito Angelico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13026 Caminito Angelico
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

13026 Caminito Angelico

13026 Caminito Angelico · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13026 Caminito Angelico, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Carmel Valley Home For Rent - Available Now - This Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Canyon Ridge Twin-Home offers the look and feel of a single family home!

Vaulted ceilings upon entry, lots of natural lighting that the multiple windows provide throughout the home and brand new plantation shutters. This 2 story Twin-Home has washer/dryer upstairs for convenience, with a Master bedroom end suite, and two additional bedrooms down the hall.

Home features:

- Three spacious bedrooms all upstairs
- Brand new carpet, beautiful wood floors
- The two car garage
- Quiet neighborhood, well maintained landscaping and community pool
- Gated neighborhood
- Private backyard with easy maintenance
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more

A perfect location just off the 56 freeway. Nearby schools include Ashley Falls Elementary School, Carmel Creek Elementary School and Torrey Pines High School.

Inquire today to schedule a showing!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5586692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13026 Caminito Angelico have any available units?
13026 Caminito Angelico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13026 Caminito Angelico have?
Some of 13026 Caminito Angelico's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13026 Caminito Angelico currently offering any rent specials?
13026 Caminito Angelico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13026 Caminito Angelico pet-friendly?
No, 13026 Caminito Angelico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13026 Caminito Angelico offer parking?
Yes, 13026 Caminito Angelico offers parking.
Does 13026 Caminito Angelico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13026 Caminito Angelico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13026 Caminito Angelico have a pool?
Yes, 13026 Caminito Angelico has a pool.
Does 13026 Caminito Angelico have accessible units?
No, 13026 Caminito Angelico does not have accessible units.
Does 13026 Caminito Angelico have units with dishwashers?
No, 13026 Caminito Angelico does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University