13026 Caminito Angelico

Amenities
Carmel Valley Home For Rent - Available Now - This Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Canyon Ridge Twin-Home offers the look and feel of a single family home!
Vaulted ceilings upon entry, lots of natural lighting that the multiple windows provide throughout the home and brand new plantation shutters. This 2 story Twin-Home has washer/dryer upstairs for convenience, with a Master bedroom end suite, and two additional bedrooms down the hall.
Home features:
- Three spacious bedrooms all upstairs
- Brand new carpet, beautiful wood floors
- The two car garage
- Quiet neighborhood, well maintained landscaping and community pool
- Gated neighborhood
- Private backyard with easy maintenance
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more
A perfect location just off the 56 freeway. Nearby schools include Ashley Falls Elementary School, Carmel Creek Elementary School and Torrey Pines High School.
Inquire today to schedule a showing!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5586692)