1301 33rd Street

Stunning 2B/1BA Renovated House w/ Solar System, Large Patio & Covered Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Stunning 2B/1BA corner lot house available for lease in South Park featuring 680 SF of living space. The entire property was renovated in 2017 and boasts:
-Great location across the street from Golden Hill Elementary School w/ easy highway access
-New solar system that minimizes energy bills!
-Beautiful landscaping around the front of the house plus huge wooden deck great for entertaining!
-Custom front door offers unique first impression
-Projector system in living room provided as-is
-Breathtaking kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, large island & all stainless steel appliances
-2 bright bedrooms plus upgraded full bathroom
-Central A/C & heat
-Covered carport w/ new high capacity washer/dryer plus large storage shed!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2425
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp5U_t57bbY
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park / Golden Hill
- FLOORING: Porcelain tile
- PARKING: 1 covered carport space
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities (Solar system makes for minimal energy bills!)
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1959, completely remodeled in 2017!
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: Lease to expire in June 2020
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: projector, remote controlled movie screen, island stools, front deck furniture (table, long bench, 2 armchairs, 2 foldable wood chairs, wicker sofa with cushions), artificial turf in carport and on patio, wooden shed on east side of house, spice jars
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
