1301 33rd Street

Stunning 2B/1BA Renovated House w/ Solar System, Large Patio & Covered Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 2B/1BA corner lot house available for lease in South Park featuring 680 SF of living space. The entire property was renovated in 2017 and boasts:

-Great location across the street from Golden Hill Elementary School w/ easy highway access

-New solar system that minimizes energy bills!

-Beautiful landscaping around the front of the house plus huge wooden deck great for entertaining!

-Custom front door offers unique first impression

-Projector system in living room provided as-is

-Breathtaking kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, large island & all stainless steel appliances

-2 bright bedrooms plus upgraded full bathroom

-Central A/C & heat

-Covered carport w/ new high capacity washer/dryer plus large storage shed!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2425

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp5U_t57bbY

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: South Park / Golden Hill

- FLOORING: Porcelain tile

- PARKING: 1 covered carport space

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities (Solar system makes for minimal energy bills!)

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1959, completely remodeled in 2017!



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: Lease to expire in June 2020

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: projector, remote controlled movie screen, island stools, front deck furniture (table, long bench, 2 armchairs, 2 foldable wood chairs, wicker sofa with cushions), artificial turf in carport and on patio, wooden shed on east side of house, spice jars

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



