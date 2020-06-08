All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9

13009 Evening Creek Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

13009 Evening Creek Drive South, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 Available 05/01/19 RB/CarmelMtn Lovely 2 Master SuitesTownhome 2 car Garage$2990 TEXT (301) 609-2853 - MUST SEE Charming & Spacious 2 Master suites Plus LOFT luxury townhome by the pool.Granite kitchen,2 car attached garage,2br Plus LOFT & 3 large balconies by the pool.All Stainless Steel Appliances plus Washer/Dryer.Great convenient location. Walking distance to Park,Morning Creek School.Also near other schools and malls.Highly upgraded LUXURY PREMIUM 3 story townhome with 2 car attached garage with inside access.All modern premium appliances including Washer/Dryer.$2590 rent moves you now.Available May 1.Shown DAILY with confirmed appointment TEXT/CALL Karoleen (301) 609-2853

(RLNE4838578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have any available units?
13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have?
Some of 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 currently offering any rent specials?
13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 pet-friendly?
No, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 offer parking?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 offers parking.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have a pool?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 has a pool.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have accessible units?
No, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
