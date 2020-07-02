All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South

13009 Evening Creek Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

13009 Evening Creek Dr S, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South Available 12/14/19 Sabre Springs, 13009 Evening Creek Drive S, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool & Spa - Extremely well maintained 2-story unit overlooking the pool and spa area. Ceramic tile floors downstairs, Kitchen has sparkling granite counters. Living room has a fireplace and wall bracket in place to mount up to a 50 flat screen TV. 2 Master bedrooms. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 is larger and has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Air conditioner. Attached 2-car tandem garage with opener. Community pool and spa.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5210224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have any available units?
13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have?
Some of 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South offers parking.
Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South has a pool.
Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have accessible units?
No, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South has units with dishwashers.

