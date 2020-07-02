Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South Available 12/14/19 Sabre Springs, 13009 Evening Creek Drive S, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool & Spa - Extremely well maintained 2-story unit overlooking the pool and spa area. Ceramic tile floors downstairs, Kitchen has sparkling granite counters. Living room has a fireplace and wall bracket in place to mount up to a 50 flat screen TV. 2 Master bedrooms. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 is larger and has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Air conditioner. Attached 2-car tandem garage with opener. Community pool and spa.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5210224)