San Diego, CA
130 W Fir Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

130 W Fir Street

130 West Fir Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 West Fir Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old World Charm w/Modern Luxuries in Beautiful Victorian Home! - This GORGEOUS Newly Restored Victorian House has 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths and is ideally located on the edge of Bankers Hill & Little Italy. The Kitchen is a chef's dream and has Granite Countertop equipped with All top of the line stainless steel Appliances...6 range Gas Burning Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher with so much attention paid to the details, you will absolutely adore this place.

The home is well situated with easy access to the 5 and 163 freeways with quick access to San Diego Zoo, beaches and more. Just a five minute drive to the airport, you are a 15-minute walk to Little Italy, Saturday Farmer's Market, San Diego's Historic Gaslamp District, the Harbor and Petco Park.
The house has Central Heating, Air Conditioning, working Fireplace, Washer and Dryer. There is a Large Private and enclosed Back Yard to enjoy. Street Parking Only!

Rent: $3000
Security: $3000
Small pet on approval w/additional security deposit.

Call 619-985-4203 to schedule a showing or lease@sandiegotpm.com

(RLNE5483284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 W Fir Street have any available units?
130 W Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 W Fir Street have?
Some of 130 W Fir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 W Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 W Fir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 W Fir Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 W Fir Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 W Fir Street offer parking?
No, 130 W Fir Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 W Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 W Fir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 W Fir Street have a pool?
No, 130 W Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 W Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 130 W Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 W Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 W Fir Street has units with dishwashers.

