130 W Fir Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old World Charm w/Modern Luxuries in Beautiful Victorian Home! - This GORGEOUS Newly Restored Victorian House has 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths and is ideally located on the edge of Bankers Hill & Little Italy. The Kitchen is a chef's dream and has Granite Countertop equipped with All top of the line stainless steel Appliances...6 range Gas Burning Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher with so much attention paid to the details, you will absolutely adore this place.



The home is well situated with easy access to the 5 and 163 freeways with quick access to San Diego Zoo, beaches and more. Just a five minute drive to the airport, you are a 15-minute walk to Little Italy, Saturday Farmer's Market, San Diego's Historic Gaslamp District, the Harbor and Petco Park.

The house has Central Heating, Air Conditioning, working Fireplace, Washer and Dryer. There is a Large Private and enclosed Back Yard to enjoy. Street Parking Only!



Rent: $3000

Security: $3000

Small pet on approval w/additional security deposit.



Call 619-985-4203 to schedule a showing or lease@sandiegotpm.com



(RLNE5483284)