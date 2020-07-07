All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
12974 Carmel Creek Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:19 AM

12974 Carmel Creek Road

12974 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12974 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available now! This home comes furnished only.

Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and spacious floor plan. Large sliding glass door opens to private patio area. Dual master suites each have full bath upstairs with additional half bath downstairs. Fireplace in living room, additional office area next to the kitchen with built ins and a desk.

Two car attached garage allows direct entry into unit. Full-size washer and dryer. Refrigerator also included.

Tennis courts, fitness room, swimming pool and spa help to melt away the stresses of the day. Great neighborhood with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options at the new One Paseo, Del Mar Highlands Town Center, and other nearby venues. Excellent, top-tier schools. Just minutes to the beaches of Del Mar and Torrey Pines. Easy access to freeways, but peaceful and quiet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have any available units?
12974 Carmel Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have?
Some of 12974 Carmel Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12974 Carmel Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
12974 Carmel Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12974 Carmel Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 12974 Carmel Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 12974 Carmel Creek Road offers parking.
Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12974 Carmel Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 12974 Carmel Creek Road has a pool.
Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 12974 Carmel Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12974 Carmel Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12974 Carmel Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

