12974 Carmel Creek Road

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available now! This home comes furnished only.



Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and spacious floor plan. Large sliding glass door opens to private patio area. Dual master suites each have full bath upstairs with additional half bath downstairs. Fireplace in living room, additional office area next to the kitchen with built ins and a desk.



Two car attached garage allows direct entry into unit. Full-size washer and dryer. Refrigerator also included.



Tennis courts, fitness room, swimming pool and spa help to melt away the stresses of the day. Great neighborhood with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options at the new One Paseo, Del Mar Highlands Town Center, and other nearby venues. Excellent, top-tier schools. Just minutes to the beaches of Del Mar and Torrey Pines. Easy access to freeways, but peaceful and quiet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.