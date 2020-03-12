Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12972 Cristallo Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12972 Cristallo Pl
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12972 Cristallo Pl
12972 Cristallo Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12972 Cristallo Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have any available units?
12972 Cristallo Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12972 Cristallo Pl have?
Some of 12972 Cristallo Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12972 Cristallo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12972 Cristallo Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12972 Cristallo Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12972 Cristallo Pl offers parking.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have a pool?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have accessible units?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12972 Cristallo Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University