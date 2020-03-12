All apartments in San Diego
12972 Cristallo Pl
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

12972 Cristallo Pl

12972 Cristallo Place · No Longer Available
Location

12972 Cristallo Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have any available units?
12972 Cristallo Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12972 Cristallo Pl have?
Some of 12972 Cristallo Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12972 Cristallo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12972 Cristallo Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12972 Cristallo Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12972 Cristallo Pl offers parking.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have a pool?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have accessible units?
No, 12972 Cristallo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12972 Cristallo Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12972 Cristallo Pl has units with dishwashers.
