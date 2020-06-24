All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

1295 University Ave

1295 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1295 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
Recent construction luxury apartment right on University Ave. The building is located at the corner of University & Richmond. There are seven units, all located on the 2nd floor of the building. All apartments have two bedrooms. The building is elevator-operated and has covered & gated parking on the ground floor with one space per unit. The building is located right in the center of Hillcrest with all the conveniences within walking-distance. There is a bight, open courtyard area in the center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 University Ave have any available units?
1295 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 University Ave have?
Some of 1295 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1295 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1295 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1295 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1295 University Ave offers parking.
Does 1295 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 University Ave have a pool?
No, 1295 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1295 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 1295 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 University Ave has units with dishwashers.
