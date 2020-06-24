1295 University Ave

Amenities

Recent construction luxury apartment right on University Ave. The building is located at the corner of University & Richmond. There are seven units, all located on the 2nd floor of the building. All apartments have two bedrooms. The building is elevator-operated and has covered & gated parking on the ground floor with one space per unit. The building is located right in the center of Hillcrest with all the conveniences within walking-distance. There is a bight, open courtyard area in the center.