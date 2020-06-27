1291 34th Street #9

Amenities

Pet-Friendly, Renovated South Park Condo in Gated Community - This condo is located in a gated community on a quiet, tucked-away little corner of the highly desired South Park community of San Diego.



As you walk in, the first thing that will catch your eye is the gorgeous wood flooring. You will love how it brings warmth and distinguished character to the living space.

The kitchen has been renovated with granite countertops, a wine cooler, an over-the-stove microwave, an electric flat top stove and stainless fridge.

The large living room enjoys abundant natural light from the many windows with new blinds and the huge sliding door to the private balcony. The balcony is the perfect space for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or relaxing in the shade at the end of day.

The bathroom has been nicely renovated with a modern vanity, light, mirror and tub/shower. Your own washer & dryer inside the bathroom closet is nicely convenient!

Another ceiling fan, large closet and picture window in the bedroom complete the great look!



South Park is close to everything and is one of the most historic and diverse neighborhoods within the city. Craftsman architecture is abundant throughout the neighborhood that has grown to include a variety of restaurants, trendy shops, and cafes. Just minutes away from downtown ( without the hefty price tag! ), Balboa Park & Museums, San Diego Zoo, shopping and the B Street Farmers market!



Small pets welcome (breed restrictions apply).

Water, sewer and trash provided.

No smoking.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



