Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1291 34th Street #9

1291 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1291 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly, Renovated South Park Condo in Gated Community - This condo is located in a gated community on a quiet, tucked-away little corner of the highly desired South Park community of San Diego.

As you walk in, the first thing that will catch your eye is the gorgeous wood flooring. You will love how it brings warmth and distinguished character to the living space.
The kitchen has been renovated with granite countertops, a wine cooler, an over-the-stove microwave, an electric flat top stove and stainless fridge.
The large living room enjoys abundant natural light from the many windows with new blinds and the huge sliding door to the private balcony. The balcony is the perfect space for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or relaxing in the shade at the end of day.
The bathroom has been nicely renovated with a modern vanity, light, mirror and tub/shower. Your own washer & dryer inside the bathroom closet is nicely convenient!
Another ceiling fan, large closet and picture window in the bedroom complete the great look!

South Park is close to everything and is one of the most historic and diverse neighborhoods within the city. Craftsman architecture is abundant throughout the neighborhood that has grown to include a variety of restaurants, trendy shops, and cafes. Just minutes away from downtown ( without the hefty price tag! ), Balboa Park & Museums, San Diego Zoo, shopping and the B Street Farmers market!

Small pets welcome (breed restrictions apply).
Water, sewer and trash provided.
No smoking.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

(RLNE3876825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 34th Street #9 have any available units?
1291 34th Street #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1291 34th Street #9 have?
Some of 1291 34th Street #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 34th Street #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1291 34th Street #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 34th Street #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1291 34th Street #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1291 34th Street #9 offer parking?
No, 1291 34th Street #9 does not offer parking.
Does 1291 34th Street #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1291 34th Street #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 34th Street #9 have a pool?
No, 1291 34th Street #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1291 34th Street #9 have accessible units?
No, 1291 34th Street #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 34th Street #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1291 34th Street #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

