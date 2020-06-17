12895 Amaranth St

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bed/2bath home in Rancho Penasquitos - AVAILABLE NOW!



This stunning 3 bed/2 bathroom home in Rancho Penasquitos features an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, laminate flooring, low maintenance landscaping, attached garage, washer and dryer and air conditioning!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJh71vJV-jY&feature=youtu.be



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenants pay all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenants responsible for landscaping

- YEAR BUILT: 1986



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fridge ice maker and water dispenser are not hooked up and are as-is, fireplace is non functional.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4998288)