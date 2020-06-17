All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12895 Amaranth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12895 Amaranth St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

12895 Amaranth St

12895 Amaranth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12895 Amaranth Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 3 bed/2bath home in Rancho Penasquitos - AVAILABLE NOW!

This stunning 3 bed/2 bathroom home in Rancho Penasquitos features an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, laminate flooring, low maintenance landscaping, attached garage, washer and dryer and air conditioning!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJh71vJV-jY&feature=youtu.be

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2770
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenants pay all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenants responsible for landscaping
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fridge ice maker and water dispenser are not hooked up and are as-is, fireplace is non functional.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12895 Amaranth St have any available units?
12895 Amaranth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12895 Amaranth St have?
Some of 12895 Amaranth St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12895 Amaranth St currently offering any rent specials?
12895 Amaranth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12895 Amaranth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12895 Amaranth St is pet friendly.
Does 12895 Amaranth St offer parking?
Yes, 12895 Amaranth St offers parking.
Does 12895 Amaranth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12895 Amaranth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12895 Amaranth St have a pool?
No, 12895 Amaranth St does not have a pool.
Does 12895 Amaranth St have accessible units?
No, 12895 Amaranth St does not have accessible units.
Does 12895 Amaranth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12895 Amaranth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University