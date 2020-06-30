All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1287 Sea Reef Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1287 Sea Reef Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1287 Sea Reef Drive

1287 Sea Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1287 Sea Reef Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
media room
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME NEAR PALM AND 805!! - This is the home you were looking for. Great location, close to Walmart, AMC Theaters, easy access to 805, shopping, etc. Home was very well taken care of.

Home features:

- Five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- Big back yard is perfect for relaxing, BBQs and social gatherings.
- Kitchen includes appliances, except refrigerator
- Tile floors throughout and carpet in upstairs bedrooms.
- Washer and dryer in unit.
- Solar panels offset electricity bill

Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before its gone!

Lease Terms:

- Property available to move-in NOW!
- One Year Lease, Then Month to Month
- Rent $3,4950/mo
- Security deposit: $3,495
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- No Smoking permitted inside or on premise grounds.
- Cats and small dogs OK with additional pet deposit.
- Owner to pay for front and back yard maintenance
- Big two car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have any available units?
1287 Sea Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have?
Some of 1287 Sea Reef Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Sea Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Sea Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Sea Reef Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 Sea Reef Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Sea Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Sea Reef Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 1287 Sea Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 1287 Sea Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Sea Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 Sea Reef Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University