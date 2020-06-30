1287 Sea Reef Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME NEAR PALM AND 805!! - This is the home you were looking for. Great location, close to Walmart, AMC Theaters, easy access to 805, shopping, etc. Home was very well taken care of.



Home features:



- Five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

- Big back yard is perfect for relaxing, BBQs and social gatherings.

- Kitchen includes appliances, except refrigerator

- Tile floors throughout and carpet in upstairs bedrooms.

- Washer and dryer in unit.

- Solar panels offset electricity bill



Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before its gone!



Lease Terms:



- Property available to move-in NOW!

- One Year Lease, Then Month to Month

- Rent $3,4950/mo

- Security deposit: $3,495

- Tenants to pay for all utilities

- No Smoking permitted inside or on premise grounds.

- Cats and small dogs OK with additional pet deposit.

- Owner to pay for front and back yard maintenance

- Big two car garage.



No Pets Allowed



