1287 Sea Reef Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME NEAR PALM AND 805!! - This is the home you were looking for. Great location, close to Walmart, AMC Theaters, easy access to 805, shopping, etc. Home was very well taken care of.
Home features:
- Five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- Big back yard is perfect for relaxing, BBQs and social gatherings.
- Kitchen includes appliances, except refrigerator
- Tile floors throughout and carpet in upstairs bedrooms.
- Washer and dryer in unit.
- Solar panels offset electricity bill
Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before its gone!
Lease Terms:
- Property available to move-in NOW!
- One Year Lease, Then Month to Month
- Rent $3,4950/mo
- Security deposit: $3,495
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- No Smoking permitted inside or on premise grounds.
- Cats and small dogs OK with additional pet deposit.
- Owner to pay for front and back yard maintenance
- Big two car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5513505)