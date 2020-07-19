All apartments in San Diego
12830 Caminito De Las Olas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12830 Caminito De Las Olas

12830 Caminito De Las Olas · No Longer Available
Location

12830 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Do not miss this opportunity - Quiet 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus bonus loft with ocean views in Sea Village. The serene and spacious master suite boasts a private whitewater ocean view balcony and vaulted ceilings. Large west facing patio (over 400sqft) is easily accessed from sliding doors off the Living Room with fireplace and Dining/Kitchen with lovely built-in. Perfectly located within walking distance to Torrey Pines State beach & hiking trails. Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have any available units?
12830 Caminito De Las Olas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have?
Some of 12830 Caminito De Las Olas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 Caminito De Las Olas currently offering any rent specials?
12830 Caminito De Las Olas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 Caminito De Las Olas pet-friendly?
Yes, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas is pet friendly.
Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas offer parking?
No, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas does not offer parking.
Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have a pool?
Yes, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas has a pool.
Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have accessible units?
No, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 Caminito De Las Olas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12830 Caminito De Las Olas has units with dishwashers.
