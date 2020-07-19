12830 Caminito De Las Olas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do not miss this opportunity - Quiet 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus bonus loft with ocean views in Sea Village. The serene and spacious master suite boasts a private whitewater ocean view balcony and vaulted ceilings. Large west facing patio (over 400sqft) is easily accessed from sliding doors off the Living Room with fireplace and Dining/Kitchen with lovely built-in. Perfectly located within walking distance to Torrey Pines State beach & hiking trails. Pets allowed!