12830 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA 92014 Del Mar Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Do not miss this opportunity - Quiet 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus bonus loft with ocean views in Sea Village. The serene and spacious master suite boasts a private whitewater ocean view balcony and vaulted ceilings. Large west facing patio (over 400sqft) is easily accessed from sliding doors off the Living Room with fireplace and Dining/Kitchen with lovely built-in. Perfectly located within walking distance to Torrey Pines State beach & hiking trails. Pets allowed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
