Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available For Move June 1st! Great Single Level w/ NO Steps & 1 Car Garage. This 3 Bedroom End Unit Townhome In Oaks North A 55+ Age Restricted Community Is Privately Located In The Villas & Is Overlooking A Large Greenbelt. The Covered Back Patio Is Fully Enclosed & Is An Entertainers Delight. Wood Flooring Throughout, Neutral Carpet, Newer Paint, Remodeled Master Bathroom & A Large Walk-In Master Bedroom Closet. No Smoking & No Pets.