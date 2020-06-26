12761 Via Moura - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to Oaks North Villas...Senior Living at it's finest! Remodeled & Located near the prestigious RB Inn, Bernardo Winery, Oaks North Golf Course, & the Oaks North Community Center. This neighborhood has a single residence feel with wide streets, gardens, & trees. Perks include HOA maintained yards so everything is well cared for and carries a sense of uniformity. Like a twinhome, this property has only one shared wall and an attached 2 car garage for your convenience! This end unit has a private open view to nature along with a spacious back patio. A pergala provides nice overhead coverage installed with a misting device to keep you cool. The interior is just as delightful with the same view from the kitchen, fabulous tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, a security screen door, air conditioning, an Infinity Touch Thermostat, a gas fireplace, and plantation shutters. The floorplan allows for ample sized bedrooms and a bathroom on each side of the home with the main living quarters and laundry room in-between the two. The master bedroom has access to the patio and has a walk in closet and an en suite bath with large shower. The secondary bath comes complete with a tub for soaking. The airy kitchen has high ceilings for a dramatic effect and includes Silestone countertops, an electric easy clean flat surface cooktop, refrigerator with ice maker & water dispenser, and a dishwasher. The laundry room has a full sized washer & dryer and a vast number of cabinets for extra storage. Looking for tenants with great credit and a 1 year lease. Must be 55 or older or married to a spouse who is in order to qualify. Tenants to pay nominal transfer fee for Oaks North Community Center and provide proof of age requirement. Owner covers all HOA dues and yard maintenance. Tenant to cover all utilities. The community center offers wonderful amenities for your enjoyment such as a pool, spa, BBQ, tennis courts, lawn bowling, canasta, bridge and much much more! To schedule a showing, please let me know the following:



Who is looking to move?

Why are you moving?

How is your credit?

Are you a smoker?

Do you have pets? If so, what type & size?

When is your best time to preview?

What is your best contact number?