Last updated July 13 2019

12761 Via Moura - 1

12761 via Moura
Location

12761 via Moura, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Oaks North Villas...Senior Living at it's finest! Remodeled & Located near the prestigious RB Inn, Bernardo Winery, Oaks North Golf Course, & the Oaks North Community Center. This neighborhood has a single residence feel with wide streets, gardens, & trees. Perks include HOA maintained yards so everything is well cared for and carries a sense of uniformity. Like a twinhome, this property has only one shared wall and an attached 2 car garage for your convenience! This end unit has a private open view to nature along with a spacious back patio. A pergala provides nice overhead coverage installed with a misting device to keep you cool. The interior is just as delightful with the same view from the kitchen, fabulous tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, a security screen door, air conditioning, an Infinity Touch Thermostat, a gas fireplace, and plantation shutters. The floorplan allows for ample sized bedrooms and a bathroom on each side of the home with the main living quarters and laundry room in-between the two. The master bedroom has access to the patio and has a walk in closet and an en suite bath with large shower. The secondary bath comes complete with a tub for soaking. The airy kitchen has high ceilings for a dramatic effect and includes Silestone countertops, an electric easy clean flat surface cooktop, refrigerator with ice maker & water dispenser, and a dishwasher. The laundry room has a full sized washer & dryer and a vast number of cabinets for extra storage. Looking for tenants with great credit and a 1 year lease. Must be 55 or older or married to a spouse who is in order to qualify. Tenants to pay nominal transfer fee for Oaks North Community Center and provide proof of age requirement. Owner covers all HOA dues and yard maintenance. Tenant to cover all utilities. The community center offers wonderful amenities for your enjoyment such as a pool, spa, BBQ, tennis courts, lawn bowling, canasta, bridge and much much more! To schedule a showing, please let me know the following:

Who is looking to move?
Why are you moving?
How is your credit?
Are you a smoker?
Do you have pets? If so, what type & size?
When is your best time to preview?
What is your best contact number?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have any available units?
12761 Via Moura - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have?
Some of 12761 Via Moura - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12761 Via Moura - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12761 Via Moura - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12761 Via Moura - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12761 Via Moura - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12761 Via Moura - 1 offers parking.
Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12761 Via Moura - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12761 Via Moura - 1 has a pool.
Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12761 Via Moura - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12761 Via Moura - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12761 Via Moura - 1 has units with dishwashers.
