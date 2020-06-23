All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168

12675 Camino Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Del Mar Charming Furnished Rental Condominium (Carmel Valley) - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

This fully furnished condominium rental in the Del Mar Villas complex, is in a quiet and prestigious neighborhood located in Carmel Valley. The one bedroom condominium features an open and bright living room, dining area, and elegant kitchen. The unit is clean and bright with nice carpet flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedroom area. It also boasts custom tile bathroom and kitchen flooring, granite counters and custom cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, cozy furnishings, and stacked washer/dryer. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Additional fees applied to all reservations. The architecture of the Del Mar Villas complex is California modern, beautifully landscaped with a common pool and spa area, fitness room, outdoor BBQ and two tennis courts. The unit is located on the upper level with stair access, no elevator. Assigned parking for one car. No smoking. No pets allowed.

The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the complex is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as, Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-furnished-rentals
2. Find the property of interest, and then click on "Apply Now".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have any available units?
12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have?
Some of 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 currently offering any rent specials?
12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 is pet friendly.
Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 offer parking?
Yes, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 does offer parking.
Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have a pool?
Yes, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 has a pool.
Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have accessible units?
No, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 does not have accessible units.
Does 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University