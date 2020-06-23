12675 Camino Mira Del Mar, #168

Amenities

Del Mar Charming Furnished Rental Condominium (Carmel Valley) - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



This fully furnished condominium rental in the Del Mar Villas complex, is in a quiet and prestigious neighborhood located in Carmel Valley. The one bedroom condominium features an open and bright living room, dining area, and elegant kitchen. The unit is clean and bright with nice carpet flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedroom area. It also boasts custom tile bathroom and kitchen flooring, granite counters and custom cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, cozy furnishings, and stacked washer/dryer. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Additional fees applied to all reservations. The architecture of the Del Mar Villas complex is California modern, beautifully landscaped with a common pool and spa area, fitness room, outdoor BBQ and two tennis courts. The unit is located on the upper level with stair access, no elevator. Assigned parking for one car. No smoking. No pets allowed.



The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the complex is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as, Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



