All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A

12664 Springbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12664 Springbrook Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A Available 06/15/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Sabre Springs - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the San Tropico-Mediterranean Style Resort Community in Sabre Springs. This light and bright southwest facing unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the living room has cozy fireplace and an entrance the outdoor patio. The spacious master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a large bathroom with dual sinks. There is an attached one car garage with washer and dryer included. This property is in a convenient location with easy access to the 15 freeway. It is also located in the Poway school district. Pets are allowed.
CABRE 01197438

(RLNE4068019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have any available units?
12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have?
Some of 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A offers parking.
Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A has a pool.
Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University