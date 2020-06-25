Amenities

12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A Available 06/15/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Sabre Springs - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the San Tropico-Mediterranean Style Resort Community in Sabre Springs. This light and bright southwest facing unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the living room has cozy fireplace and an entrance the outdoor patio. The spacious master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a large bathroom with dual sinks. There is an attached one car garage with washer and dryer included. This property is in a convenient location with easy access to the 15 freeway. It is also located in the Poway school district. Pets are allowed.

CABRE 01197438



(RLNE4068019)