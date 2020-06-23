All apartments in San Diego
12655 Caminito Radiante

12655 Caminito Radiante · No Longer Available
Location

12655 Caminito Radiante, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
Palacio Del Mar, which includes both Vintage and Palacio, is a guard-gated community featuring club like amenities including a private 9 hole golf course, 2 swimming pool areas to include an Olympic lap pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and more. This serene community is nestled among parks jogging and bike trails, offering an amazing setting to share with your family all year round. And did we mention it is just a short 14 minute drive to phenomenal beaches. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12655 Caminito Radiante have any available units?
12655 Caminito Radiante doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12655 Caminito Radiante have?
Some of 12655 Caminito Radiante's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Is 12655 Caminito Radiante currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Caminito Radiante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Caminito Radiante pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Caminito Radiante is not pet friendly.
Does 12655 Caminito Radiante offer parking?
Yes, 12655 Caminito Radiante does offer parking.
Does 12655 Caminito Radiante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12655 Caminito Radiante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Caminito Radiante have a pool?
Yes, 12655 Caminito Radiante has a pool.
Does 12655 Caminito Radiante have accessible units?
No, 12655 Caminito Radiante does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Caminito Radiante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12655 Caminito Radiante has units with dishwashers.
