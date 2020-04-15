All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12631 paseo del verano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12631 paseo del verano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12631 paseo del verano

12631 Paseo Del Verano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12631 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Oaks North "B" model. Leisure kitchen with newer oven, microwave, refrigerator with breakfast nook area looking out to covered patio and green belt. Nice size living room with cozy fireplace, neutral paint color. Tile in master bathroom, central air condition, full size washer & dryer. Great view North and East. Single story. No steps. Carport next to unit. Close to club, bus service, shopping, super community center with pool, spa, tennis court, rec room, clubhouse, BBQ, Sauna and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 paseo del verano have any available units?
12631 paseo del verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12631 paseo del verano have?
Some of 12631 paseo del verano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12631 paseo del verano currently offering any rent specials?
12631 paseo del verano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 paseo del verano pet-friendly?
No, 12631 paseo del verano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12631 paseo del verano offer parking?
Yes, 12631 paseo del verano does offer parking.
Does 12631 paseo del verano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12631 paseo del verano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 paseo del verano have a pool?
Yes, 12631 paseo del verano has a pool.
Does 12631 paseo del verano have accessible units?
No, 12631 paseo del verano does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 paseo del verano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12631 paseo del verano has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University