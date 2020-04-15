12631 paseo del verano

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Oaks North "B" model. Leisure kitchen with newer oven, microwave, refrigerator with breakfast nook area looking out to covered patio and green belt. Nice size living room with cozy fireplace, neutral paint color. Tile in master bathroom, central air condition, full size washer & dryer. Great view North and East. Single story. No steps. Carport next to unit. Close to club, bus service, shopping, super community center with pool, spa, tennis court, rec room, clubhouse, BBQ, Sauna and much more...