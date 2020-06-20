All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:02 PM

1262 Kettner Blvd

1262 Kettner Boulevard · (619) 709-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1262 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Avail June 15 - Prof photos coming! Perched nicely on the SE corner of the 12th floor. Tons of natural light, modern decor, spacious patio & gorgeous panoramic views! This over-sized 1 bed has a prime location downtown within walking distance to the waterfront, Little Italy, Gaslamp, etc! The Sapphire Tower is truly a gem with only 97 residences, 5 star amenities including a 24/7 lobby attendant, a newly renovated pool and BBQ deck (in progress) Unit has one of the best parking spots in the building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Kettner Blvd have any available units?
1262 Kettner Blvd has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Kettner Blvd have?
Some of 1262 Kettner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Kettner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Kettner Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Kettner Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Kettner Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1262 Kettner Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Kettner Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1262 Kettner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Kettner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Kettner Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1262 Kettner Blvd has a pool.
Does 1262 Kettner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1262 Kettner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Kettner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Kettner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
