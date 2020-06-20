1262 Kettner Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill lobby

Avail June 15 - Prof photos coming! Perched nicely on the SE corner of the 12th floor. Tons of natural light, modern decor, spacious patio & gorgeous panoramic views! This over-sized 1 bed has a prime location downtown within walking distance to the waterfront, Little Italy, Gaslamp, etc! The Sapphire Tower is truly a gem with only 97 residences, 5 star amenities including a 24/7 lobby attendant, a newly renovated pool and BBQ deck (in progress) Unit has one of the best parking spots in the building!