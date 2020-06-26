All apartments in San Diego
12550 Carmel Creek #98

12550 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12550 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
12550 Carmel Creek #98 - Carmel Creek Available 04/05/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths up stair unit High Demand Del Mar Villas - Well managed community with sparkling pool and spa
Well equipped Gym and Tennis Court is just another highlights of this great community.
In the center of all your needs.
Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to freeways

Welcoming living room with view to the community green area
Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top
Plenty of cabinet space for all your goodies
Split floor with bedroom on each side of the unit
In unit laundry ready for you to use.
Extra Storage area is in the front porch closet

One assigned parking space with overhand storage as well.
Resort Style living
Pool Spa Fully equipped Gym for your enjoyment

Have to see to appreciate all amenities offered

PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2793691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have any available units?
12550 Carmel Creek #98 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have?
Some of 12550 Carmel Creek #98's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12550 Carmel Creek #98 currently offering any rent specials?
12550 Carmel Creek #98 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12550 Carmel Creek #98 pet-friendly?
No, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 offer parking?
Yes, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 offers parking.
Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have a pool?
Yes, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 has a pool.
Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have accessible units?
No, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 does not have accessible units.
Does 12550 Carmel Creek #98 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12550 Carmel Creek #98 does not have units with dishwashers.

