Amenities
12550 Carmel Creek #98 - Carmel Creek Available 04/05/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths up stair unit High Demand Del Mar Villas - Well managed community with sparkling pool and spa
Well equipped Gym and Tennis Court is just another highlights of this great community.
In the center of all your needs.
Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to freeways
Welcoming living room with view to the community green area
Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top
Plenty of cabinet space for all your goodies
Split floor with bedroom on each side of the unit
In unit laundry ready for you to use.
Extra Storage area is in the front porch closet
One assigned parking space with overhand storage as well.
Resort Style living
Pool Spa Fully equipped Gym for your enjoyment
Have to see to appreciate all amenities offered
PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2793691)