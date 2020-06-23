All apartments in San Diego
12514 Paseo Lucido #153

12514 Paseo Lucido · No Longer Available
Location

12514 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Bernardo Heights with Breathtaking Views! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Bernardo Heights is a single level end unit with glorious mountain and valley views. Equipped with large, open windows throughout, you are able to see the views from several areas of the home.

The home is graced with high, vaulted ceilings and large wooden beams for added character. You have a relaxing window seat in the living room, situated next to your cozy fireplace. The bedrooms are large and comfortable, both with ample closet space.

The kitchen comes ready to go with all appliances, gas stove as well. You not only have a formal dining room, but a separate breakfast nook as well.

Beautiful french doors lead you out from the dining room to your beautiful backyard, which is perfect for entertaining and making it your own.

The master bathroom not only has dual sinks and extra closets for storage, but it is also equipped with a walk-in shower. a large bathtub, and a skylight for natural light.

In addition to your attached one-car garage, there is plenty of available parking right in front of the home. You have access to the large Bernardo Heights community center and a smaller pool/spa in the complex.

- Will allow 1 pet 25 lbs. or less
- Central A/C

(RLNE4964485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have any available units?
12514 Paseo Lucido #153 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have?
Some of 12514 Paseo Lucido #153's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 currently offering any rent specials?
12514 Paseo Lucido #153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 is pet friendly.
Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 offer parking?
Yes, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 offers parking.
Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have a pool?
Yes, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 has a pool.
Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have accessible units?
No, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 does not have accessible units.
Does 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12514 Paseo Lucido #153 does not have units with dishwashers.
