12514 Paseo Lucido #153

Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Bernardo Heights with Breathtaking Views! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Bernardo Heights is a single level end unit with glorious mountain and valley views. Equipped with large, open windows throughout, you are able to see the views from several areas of the home.



The home is graced with high, vaulted ceilings and large wooden beams for added character. You have a relaxing window seat in the living room, situated next to your cozy fireplace. The bedrooms are large and comfortable, both with ample closet space.



The kitchen comes ready to go with all appliances, gas stove as well. You not only have a formal dining room, but a separate breakfast nook as well.



Beautiful french doors lead you out from the dining room to your beautiful backyard, which is perfect for entertaining and making it your own.



The master bathroom not only has dual sinks and extra closets for storage, but it is also equipped with a walk-in shower. a large bathtub, and a skylight for natural light.



In addition to your attached one-car garage, there is plenty of available parking right in front of the home. You have access to the large Bernardo Heights community center and a smaller pool/spa in the complex.



- Will allow 1 pet 25 lbs. or less

- Central A/C



(RLNE4964485)