1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Ground floor Condo in Hillcrest's Uptown District. Washer/Dryer in unit, Patio, 2 Parking Spots! Pool! Gym! - You will love this bright, roomy 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the sought after community of Uptown District! These units aren't available very often! The beautifully landscaped courtyard setting is quiet and serene, yet only a block away from everything you could ever need!



There are two secure underground PARKING SPACES for your cars, but you may not drive much. Walk to Trader Joe's, Ralphs and Whole Foods, coffee shops, restaurants and clubs: all in the neighborhood! Easy access to freeways, too!



The ground-level condo itself is lovely and freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets, hardwood flooring, private patio, upgrades in the bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer.



The community was freshly painted to update and emphasize its architectural interest; the grounds are beautifully landscaped, and impeccably kept. The recreational facilities include a resort-quality pool and jaccuzzi area, fitness center and spacious BBQ patio. Stop your search; this home is a rare find in the heart of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city!



One small pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2088731)