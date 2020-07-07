All apartments in San Diego
1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114

1250 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Ground floor Condo in Hillcrest's Uptown District. Washer/Dryer in unit, Patio, 2 Parking Spots! Pool! Gym! - You will love this bright, roomy 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the sought after community of Uptown District! These units aren't available very often! The beautifully landscaped courtyard setting is quiet and serene, yet only a block away from everything you could ever need!

There are two secure underground PARKING SPACES for your cars, but you may not drive much. Walk to Trader Joe's, Ralphs and Whole Foods, coffee shops, restaurants and clubs: all in the neighborhood! Easy access to freeways, too!

The ground-level condo itself is lovely and freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets, hardwood flooring, private patio, upgrades in the bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer.

The community was freshly painted to update and emphasize its architectural interest; the grounds are beautifully landscaped, and impeccably kept. The recreational facilities include a resort-quality pool and jaccuzzi area, fitness center and spacious BBQ patio. Stop your search; this home is a rare find in the heart of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city!

One small pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2088731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have any available units?
1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have?
Some of 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 offers parking.
Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 has a pool.
Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Cleveland Avenue Uptown District #114 does not have units with dishwashers.

