12445 Nivel Court

55+ Gorgeous Remodeled 2/2 in Seven Oaks Ready Now - Be the first to live in the newly remodeled Seven Oaks Home. Enjoy all the area has to offer; local dining, shopping, golf and more! This home offers extra bonus room, usable for office, den or...? Meticulous grounds, modern and clean, clean, clean.



Call Tammy today at 760-580-0327 for your appointment.



Note this is a 55+ community



- 1 Car attached Garage

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Granite Counter Tops

- Renovated kitchen granite counter tops

- Refrigerator

- Energy efficient dual pane windows

- Washer/Dryer Combo (for use)

- Air Conditioning

- Laminate, tile and carpet in bedrooms

- Easy Care-for yard

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright

- New Fixtures through-out

- The property is shown staged-this is an unfurnished rental



TERMS: Month to Month or Lease, flexible terms.



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: PREFERS NOT PETS, will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home can be shown by appointment only.



- PARKING: 1 car attached garage and drive way



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



5th Avenue Property Management

Tammy Gagnon, Broker

760-580-0327



Ca. BRE Lic No. 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



