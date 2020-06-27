All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12445 Nivel Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

12445 Nivel Court

12445 Nivel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12445 Nivel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55+ Gorgeous Remodeled 2/2 in Seven Oaks Ready Now - Be the first to live in the newly remodeled Seven Oaks Home. Enjoy all the area has to offer; local dining, shopping, golf and more! This home offers extra bonus room, usable for office, den or...? Meticulous grounds, modern and clean, clean, clean.

Call Tammy today at 760-580-0327 for your appointment.

Note this is a 55+ community

- 1 Car attached Garage
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops
- Renovated kitchen granite counter tops
- Refrigerator
- Energy efficient dual pane windows
- Washer/Dryer Combo (for use)
- Air Conditioning
- Laminate, tile and carpet in bedrooms
- Easy Care-for yard
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
- New Fixtures through-out
- The property is shown staged-this is an unfurnished rental

TERMS: Month to Month or Lease, flexible terms.

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.
-PET RESTRICTIONS: PREFERS NOT PETS, will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home can be shown by appointment only.

- PARKING: 1 car attached garage and drive way

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management
Tammy Gagnon, Broker
760-580-0327

Ca. BRE Lic No. 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5010246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

