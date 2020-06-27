12445 Nivel Court

Amenities
55+ Gorgeous Remodeled 2/2 in Seven Oaks Ready Now - Be the first to live in the newly remodeled Seven Oaks Home. Enjoy all the area has to offer; local dining, shopping, golf and more! This home offers extra bonus room, usable for office, den or...? Meticulous grounds, modern and clean, clean, clean.
Call Tammy today at 760-580-0327 for your appointment.
Note this is a 55+ community
- 1 Car attached Garage
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops
- Renovated kitchen granite counter tops
- Refrigerator
- Energy efficient dual pane windows
- Washer/Dryer Combo (for use)
- Air Conditioning
- Laminate, tile and carpet in bedrooms
- Easy Care-for yard
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
- New Fixtures through-out
- The property is shown staged-this is an unfurnished rental
TERMS: Month to Month or Lease, flexible terms.
APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.
-PET RESTRICTIONS: PREFERS NOT PETS, will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home can be shown by appointment only.
- PARKING: 1 car attached garage and drive way
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*
5th Avenue Property Management
Tammy Gagnon, Broker
760-580-0327
Ca. BRE Lic No. 01904403
5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
