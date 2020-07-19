All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1240 Savoy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1240 Savoy St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 Savoy St

1240 Savoy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1240 Savoy Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1240 Savoy St Available 02/01/19 Point Loma View Home! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath
*Newly refinished hard wood floors throughout
*Living room with bay window overlooks harbor and downtown.
*Fireplace
*Dining Room
*Laundry room off kitchen
*Front and back yard are fully fenced
*2 car detached garage with alley access
*Silvergate school district

Lease and references required.

Call 619-223-RENT(7368) for a look inside.

Available after February 1st
$3,595/mo. $3,595 deposit

Small Pet Considered with Suitable Security Deposit

Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.

Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2. All applicants must have a good rental history.
3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92106, 92107

(RLNE1951260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Savoy St have any available units?
1240 Savoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Savoy St have?
Some of 1240 Savoy St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Savoy St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Savoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Savoy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Savoy St is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Savoy St offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Savoy St offers parking.
Does 1240 Savoy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Savoy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Savoy St have a pool?
No, 1240 Savoy St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Savoy St have accessible units?
No, 1240 Savoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Savoy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Savoy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University