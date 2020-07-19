Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1240 Savoy St Available 02/01/19 Point Loma View Home! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath

*Newly refinished hard wood floors throughout

*Living room with bay window overlooks harbor and downtown.

*Fireplace

*Dining Room

*Laundry room off kitchen

*Front and back yard are fully fenced

*2 car detached garage with alley access

*Silvergate school district



Lease and references required.



Call 619-223-RENT(7368) for a look inside.



Available after February 1st

$3,595/mo. $3,595 deposit



Small Pet Considered with Suitable Security Deposit



Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.



Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:



1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2. All applicants must have a good rental history.

3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92106, 92107



(RLNE1951260)