Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1240 India St #523

1240 India Street · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1240 India St #523 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available Now! Gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Downtown in Treo Community - 772sq. ft.1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the gated Treo building of Downtown! Spacious unit with wood flooring. Open living room area with a fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bathroom has granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Central A/C, balcony, and water and trash included and one assigned parking space. Enjoy the amenities the Treo building has to offer like community roof top pool and spa. BBQ, gym and exercise room available for use as well. Must see!!!

DRE 0119743

(RLNE5763247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 India St #523 have any available units?
1240 India St #523 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 India St #523 have?
Some of 1240 India St #523's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 India St #523 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 India St #523 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 India St #523 pet-friendly?
No, 1240 India St #523 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1240 India St #523 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 India St #523 does offer parking.
Does 1240 India St #523 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 India St #523 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 India St #523 have a pool?
Yes, 1240 India St #523 has a pool.
Does 1240 India St #523 have accessible units?
No, 1240 India St #523 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 India St #523 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 India St #523 has units with dishwashers.
