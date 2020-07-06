Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1240 Golden Gate Dr.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1240 Golden Gate Dr.
1240 Golden Gate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1240 Golden Gate Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have any available units?
1240 Golden Gate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1240 Golden Gate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Golden Gate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Golden Gate Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. offer parking?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have a pool?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Golden Gate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Golden Gate Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
