All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12385 Creekview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12385 Creekview Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

12385 Creekview Drive

12385 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12385 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Self-tour this unit today! copy and paste the following link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1118970

Creek View is an amazing community set between the hills to the north and a canyon to the south. This natural landscape channels the ocean breeze and allows for our beautiful foliage to blow gently in the wind. Yes, we're in the middle of nature, but we're also two stops away from I-15 for an easy commute, in the #1 School District in SD and #5 In CA. Stop on by and see our pool, garages and beautiful community for yourself! We know you'll love it and you can't beat our the leasing and maintenance team's service!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12385 Creekview Drive have any available units?
12385 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12385 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12385 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12385 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12385 Creekview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12385 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12385 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12385 Creekview Drive has a pool.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12385 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12385 Creekview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12385 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12385 Creekview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University