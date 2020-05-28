All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12358 Carmel Country Road #207

12358 Carmel Country Road · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12358 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12358 Carmel Country Road #207 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Carmel Valley! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/8076622058
Or call 858-239-0600

Great corner unit in The Heights Gated Community. Lots of LIGHT! The spacious and most desirable floor plan has 2 full bedrooms and an extra room perfect for a den or office area. A balcony perfect for entertaining or enjoying the sun! Upgrades include granite counter tops, stylish cabinetry, a soaking tub, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Previously remodeled, Decorator paint, and move in ready!! The community features swimming pool and spa area, gym and business center. The condo is located within the Torrey Pines School District and is conveniently located near the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute. Numerous parks, walking trails, beaches and upscale shopping are all nearby. The unit comes with a reserved carport parking space and a reserved uncovered space. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes water and trash. No Smoking Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA DRE 01859951

(RLNE4891464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

