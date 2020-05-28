12358 Carmel Country Road #207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport gym parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Carmel Valley! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/8076622058

Or call 858-239-0600



Great corner unit in The Heights Gated Community. Lots of LIGHT! The spacious and most desirable floor plan has 2 full bedrooms and an extra room perfect for a den or office area. A balcony perfect for entertaining or enjoying the sun! Upgrades include granite counter tops, stylish cabinetry, a soaking tub, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Previously remodeled, Decorator paint, and move in ready!! The community features swimming pool and spa area, gym and business center. The condo is located within the Torrey Pines School District and is conveniently located near the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute. Numerous parks, walking trails, beaches and upscale shopping are all nearby. The unit comes with a reserved carport parking space and a reserved uncovered space. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes water and trash. No Smoking Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



CA DRE 01859951



(RLNE4891464)