12302 Bachimba Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT IN RANCHO BERNARDO - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath two story home with large yard and cul de sac location in Bernardo Heights



This home has new paint, carpet,tile floors and window coverings throughout.



There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs



A separate dining room and living room with fireplace



Large family room opens up to the kitchen with breakfast nook



Upstairs there is a large loft area overlooking the living room, great for an office, den or playroom.



The master bedroom has his and hers closets



In the master bath there are dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower



Secondary bedrooms have built in shelves. window seat and walk in closets with organizers.



Brand new water conserving landscaping including a large area of turf with accent rockscape



A large covered patio makes entertaining enjoyable.



The gardener is included



House has central heat and air conditioning



Pets on approval



For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management



(858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address



CA DRE LIC# 01877647



