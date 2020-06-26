All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

12302 Bachimba Ct

12302 Bachimba Court · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Bachimba Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT IN RANCHO BERNARDO - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath two story home with large yard and cul de sac location in Bernardo Heights

This home has new paint, carpet,tile floors and window coverings throughout.

There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs

A separate dining room and living room with fireplace

Large family room opens up to the kitchen with breakfast nook

Upstairs there is a large loft area overlooking the living room, great for an office, den or playroom.

The master bedroom has his and hers closets

In the master bath there are dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower

Secondary bedrooms have built in shelves. window seat and walk in closets with organizers.

Brand new water conserving landscaping including a large area of turf with accent rockscape

A large covered patio makes entertaining enjoyable.

The gardener is included

House has central heat and air conditioning

Pets on approval

For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management

(858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address

CA DRE LIC# 01877647

(RLNE4947293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 Bachimba Ct have any available units?
12302 Bachimba Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12302 Bachimba Ct have?
Some of 12302 Bachimba Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 Bachimba Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12302 Bachimba Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 Bachimba Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12302 Bachimba Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12302 Bachimba Ct offer parking?
No, 12302 Bachimba Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12302 Bachimba Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 Bachimba Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 Bachimba Ct have a pool?
No, 12302 Bachimba Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12302 Bachimba Ct have accessible units?
No, 12302 Bachimba Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 Bachimba Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12302 Bachimba Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
