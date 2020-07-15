Rent Calculator
12289 Horado Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM
12289 Horado Rd
12289 Horado Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12289 Horado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12289 Horado Rd have any available units?
12289 Horado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 12289 Horado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12289 Horado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12289 Horado Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12289 Horado Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12289 Horado Rd offer parking?
No, 12289 Horado Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12289 Horado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12289 Horado Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12289 Horado Rd have a pool?
No, 12289 Horado Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12289 Horado Rd have accessible units?
No, 12289 Horado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12289 Horado Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12289 Horado Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12289 Horado Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12289 Horado Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
