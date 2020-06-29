All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12283 Carmel Vista Road #217
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

12283 Carmel Vista Road #217

12283 Carmel Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12283 Carmel Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 Available 04/27/20 ***AVAILABLE NOW: 1 bdrm plus loft at The Lakes in Carmel Valley*** - Please text 858-432-8979 for a virtual tour to be sent to you.

Enjoy views of lush landscapes including serene koi ponds, fountains & cascading waterfalls. This fabulous top level condo features many custom details & upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated carpet, tile & laminate flooring, large storage area, vaulted ceilings & a large loft area upstairs, that can double as an office or a 2nd bedroom. The Lakes Community Includes a pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna, and tennis courts. There are six ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING stations in the community! Close to restaurants, shopping & beaches!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4400291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have any available units?
12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have?
Some of 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 currently offering any rent specials?
12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 pet-friendly?
No, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 offer parking?
No, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 does not offer parking.
Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have a pool?
Yes, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 has a pool.
Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have accessible units?
No, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 does not have accessible units.
Does 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12283 Carmel Vista Road #217 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University