12283 Carmel Vista Road #217

***AVAILABLE NOW: 1 bdrm plus loft at The Lakes in Carmel Valley***



Enjoy views of lush landscapes including serene koi ponds, fountains & cascading waterfalls. This fabulous top level condo features many custom details & upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated carpet, tile & laminate flooring, large storage area, vaulted ceilings & a large loft area upstairs, that can double as an office or a 2nd bedroom. The Lakes Community Includes a pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna, and tennis courts. There are six ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING stations in the community! Close to restaurants, shopping & beaches!



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979



