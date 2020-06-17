12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage. French doors off the living room lead to a quaint patio which is shared with the spacious master bedroom. The complex features a pool and spa just 150 feet away from the unit. Fairway Vista is also associated with the Bernardo Heights Recreation Center which allows residents access to tennis courts, a lap pool, a billiard room, a gym, and more. The front of the complex features a huge, park-like setting perfect for BBQs and picnics. Fairway Vista is conveniently located to shopping and the 15 freeway.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2,650.00

- WASHER/DRYER: Yes.

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.

- PET: Restrictions and terms apply, call for details.

- UTILITIES: Tenant pays for all.

- TERM: Min 1 year



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



(RLNE5624208)