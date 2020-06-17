All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:48 PM

12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A

12282 Paseo Lucido · (760) 652-5114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage. French doors off the living room lead to a quaint patio which is shared with the spacious master bedroom. The complex features a pool and spa just 150 feet away from the unit. Fairway Vista is also associated with the Bernardo Heights Recreation Center which allows residents access to tennis courts, a lap pool, a billiard room, a gym, and more. The front of the complex features a huge, park-like setting perfect for BBQs and picnics. Fairway Vista is conveniently located to shopping and the 15 freeway.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2,650.00
- WASHER/DRYER: Yes.
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PET: Restrictions and terms apply, call for details.
- UTILITIES: Tenant pays for all.
- TERM: Min 1 year

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE5624208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have any available units?
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have?
Some of 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A does offer parking.
Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A has a pool.
Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have accessible units?
No, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity