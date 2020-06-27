All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12260 Corte Sabio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12260 Corte Sabio
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:49 AM

12260 Corte Sabio

12260 Corte Sabio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12260 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Bernardo Greens Condominiums, this spacious 2Br 2Ba condo will be available soon! Seated on the Bernardo Heights Country Club, youll have front row view of the golf course just outside your living room. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, updated cabinet space and all appliances included (Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher) on top of another view of the golf course from the window just above the kitchen sink. Throughout the unit youll find laminate flooring in the living spaces and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms. The spacious master comes with access to the patio, plenty of closet space and a private master bathroom. For your convenience, the unit comes with washer & dryer included. For parking, you will have a detached 1 car garage and access to off street parking in the off street lot. The unit will be move in ready early August give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12260 Corte Sabio have any available units?
12260 Corte Sabio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12260 Corte Sabio have?
Some of 12260 Corte Sabio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12260 Corte Sabio currently offering any rent specials?
12260 Corte Sabio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12260 Corte Sabio pet-friendly?
No, 12260 Corte Sabio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12260 Corte Sabio offer parking?
Yes, 12260 Corte Sabio offers parking.
Does 12260 Corte Sabio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12260 Corte Sabio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12260 Corte Sabio have a pool?
No, 12260 Corte Sabio does not have a pool.
Does 12260 Corte Sabio have accessible units?
No, 12260 Corte Sabio does not have accessible units.
Does 12260 Corte Sabio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12260 Corte Sabio has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University