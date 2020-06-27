12260 Corte Sabio

Amenities

Located in the Bernardo Greens Condominiums, this spacious 2Br 2Ba condo will be available soon! Seated on the Bernardo Heights Country Club, youll have front row view of the golf course just outside your living room. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, updated cabinet space and all appliances included (Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher) on top of another view of the golf course from the window just above the kitchen sink. Throughout the unit youll find laminate flooring in the living spaces and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms. The spacious master comes with access to the patio, plenty of closet space and a private master bathroom. For your convenience, the unit comes with washer & dryer included. For parking, you will have a detached 1 car garage and access to off street parking in the off street lot. The unit will be move in ready early August give us a call today!