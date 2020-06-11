All apartments in San Diego
Location

12252 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique 2 Bed/ 2BA Condo in Fairway Vistas with 2 Car Garage-Golf Course Lot - Located on an exclusive Cul de Sac in Bernardo Heights, Fairway Vistas. This home sits at the edge of the Bernardo Heights Golf Course. Amazing views to the east. Two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms, upscale finishes in kitchen and bathrooms. Separate Dining area. Multiple Ceiling Fans. Gas Fireplace. Laundry facilities in 2 car garage. There is a neighborhood pool and spa. And, access to the amazing Bernardo Heights Community Center is also a perk!

Lots of upgrades, with muted caramel colors and white blinds and accents. This is a "feel good" place.
Contact Property Manager, Susan Miller for a tour. Susan@chasepacific.com.
All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4588068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have any available units?
12252 C Paseo Lucido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have?
Some of 12252 C Paseo Lucido's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12252 C Paseo Lucido currently offering any rent specials?
12252 C Paseo Lucido isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12252 C Paseo Lucido pet-friendly?
No, 12252 C Paseo Lucido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido offer parking?
Yes, 12252 C Paseo Lucido does offer parking.
Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12252 C Paseo Lucido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have a pool?
Yes, 12252 C Paseo Lucido has a pool.
Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have accessible units?
No, 12252 C Paseo Lucido does not have accessible units.
Does 12252 C Paseo Lucido have units with dishwashers?
No, 12252 C Paseo Lucido does not have units with dishwashers.
