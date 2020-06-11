12252 C Paseo Lucido

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Unique 2 Bed/ 2BA Condo in Fairway Vistas with 2 Car Garage-Golf Course Lot - Located on an exclusive Cul de Sac in Bernardo Heights, Fairway Vistas. This home sits at the edge of the Bernardo Heights Golf Course. Amazing views to the east. Two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms, upscale finishes in kitchen and bathrooms. Separate Dining area. Multiple Ceiling Fans. Gas Fireplace. Laundry facilities in 2 car garage. There is a neighborhood pool and spa. And, access to the amazing Bernardo Heights Community Center is also a perk!



Lots of upgrades, with muted caramel colors and white blinds and accents. This is a "feel good" place.

Contact Property Manager, Susan Miller for a tour. Susan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



