All apartments in San Diego
Home
San Diego, CA
1222 Essex
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1222 Essex
1222 Essex Street
No Longer Available
Location
1222 Essex Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1222 Essex have any available units?
1222 Essex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1222 Essex have?
Some of 1222 Essex's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1222 Essex currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Essex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Essex pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Essex is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1222 Essex offer parking?
No, 1222 Essex does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Essex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Essex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Essex have a pool?
No, 1222 Essex does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Essex have accessible units?
No, 1222 Essex does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Essex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Essex has units with dishwashers.
