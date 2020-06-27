All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019

12211 Bajada Rd

12211 Bajada Road · No Longer Available
Location

12211 Bajada Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 2B+Office/2BA Townhouse w/ Golf Course Views, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B+Office/2BA townhouse available for lease in Rancho Bernardo featuring 1750 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-180 degree panoramic views of the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course from the covered private patio!
-Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ custom white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances
-Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace
-Second relaxing private patio between living room & master bedroom!
-Large master suite w/ dual vanity & large closets
-Bright guest bedroom plus bonus office w/ built-in desk & cabinetry!
-2 car attached garage features provided washer/dryer, storage options & utility sink
-Central A/C & heat
-Sought-after Eastview RB Duplex community features swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse & BBQs!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2970
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBR4wce1UwY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo
- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: No, private patios!
- YEAR BUILT: 1980

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: automatic curtain opener in living room, retractable screen at front door, garage speakers, and trash compactor
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5069966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

