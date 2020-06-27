12211 Bajada Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 2B+Office/2BA Townhouse w/ Golf Course Views, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B+Office/2BA townhouse available for lease in Rancho Bernardo featuring 1750 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:

-180 degree panoramic views of the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course from the covered private patio!

-Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ custom white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances

-Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace

-Second relaxing private patio between living room & master bedroom!

-Large master suite w/ dual vanity & large closets

-Bright guest bedroom plus bonus office w/ built-in desk & cabinetry!

-2 car attached garage features provided washer/dryer, storage options & utility sink

-Central A/C & heat

-Sought-after Eastview RB Duplex community features swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse & BBQs!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2970

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBR4wce1UwY

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo

- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: No, private patios!

- YEAR BUILT: 1980



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: automatic curtain opener in living room, retractable screen at front door, garage speakers, and trash compactor

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5069966)