12184 Oakview Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous inside and out! This Sabre Springs home is ready for move in July 1! Amazing westerly views. Everything has been done to perfection. The exterior includes all drought tolerant plants and hardscape that allows for easy care and low monthly water bills. The home is highly upgraded with gorgeous hardwood flooring on the first floor, custom kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances, all bathroom vanities upgraded with granite, marble tile flooring in the master bath.