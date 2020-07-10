All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

12184 Oakview Way

12184 Oakview Way · No Longer Available
Location

12184 Oakview Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Gorgeous inside and out! This Sabre Springs home is ready for move in July 1! Amazing westerly views. Everything has been done to perfection. The exterior includes all drought tolerant plants and hardscape that allows for easy care and low monthly water bills. The home is highly upgraded with gorgeous hardwood flooring on the first floor, custom kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances, all bathroom vanities upgraded with granite, marble tile flooring in the master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12184 Oakview Way have any available units?
12184 Oakview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12184 Oakview Way have?
Some of 12184 Oakview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12184 Oakview Way currently offering any rent specials?
12184 Oakview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12184 Oakview Way pet-friendly?
No, 12184 Oakview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12184 Oakview Way offer parking?
No, 12184 Oakview Way does not offer parking.
Does 12184 Oakview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12184 Oakview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12184 Oakview Way have a pool?
No, 12184 Oakview Way does not have a pool.
Does 12184 Oakview Way have accessible units?
No, 12184 Oakview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12184 Oakview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12184 Oakview Way has units with dishwashers.

