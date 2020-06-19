1217 Wilbur Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime North PB Location. Live within walking distance to one of San Diego's best beaches. Enjoy the laid back beach lifestyle in this recently upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a 6,300 square foot lot. This has all the space you need for kids to play, surfboards, boats, whatever else you might have. House has a 1 car garage, fireplace, new flooring, great natural light and perfect location. UPDATE: Owner is looking for a maximum 12 month lease. There will also be construction starting on the back half of the lot in the next 4-8 months. Open to short term lease, month to month or 12 month option.

