Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1217 Wilbur Avenue

1217 Wilbur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Wilbur Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime North PB Location. Live within walking distance to one of San Diego's best beaches. Enjoy the laid back beach lifestyle in this recently upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a 6,300 square foot lot. This has all the space you need for kids to play, surfboards, boats, whatever else you might have. House has a 1 car garage, fireplace, new flooring, great natural light and perfect location. UPDATE: Owner is looking for a maximum 12 month lease. There will also be construction starting on the back half of the lot in the next 4-8 months. Open to short term lease, month to month or 12 month option.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have any available units?
1217 Wilbur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have?
Some of 1217 Wilbur Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Wilbur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Wilbur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Wilbur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Wilbur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Wilbur Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Wilbur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 Wilbur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 Wilbur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Wilbur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Wilbur Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
